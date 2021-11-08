Travis Scott Reportedly Providing Full Refunds For Astroworld Festival, Pulling Out Of Day N Vegas Festival Slot

The fallout continues from the eight dead and many more injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival.

Travis Scott at Governor's Ball 2018 Charles Kang

The fallout from the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday continues. According to a new report from Variety, Scott has cancelled his upcoming performance at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival this weekend. He was set to headline on Saturday, November 13, but according to the report, he is “too distraught to play.” In addition to his pulling out of the festival gig, he is also providing full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.

At Astroworld on Friday, November 5, eight people died and many more were injured during Scott’s set as Drake came out as a special guest, police allege. The ages of those who died range from 14 to 27.

Police and firefighters declared a “mass casualty” event at 9:38 p.m., 32 minutes after Scott’s set began, when crowd surges reportedly started, according to the Houston Chronicle. Despite an agreement to cut the show short by promoters, Scott continued playing until the end of his set, as scheduled, at 10:15.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Roddy Rich, who played before Scott, has pledged his earnings from the show to assist the families of those who died.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Scott released a written statement and then a video statement on Sunday.

Lawsuits are already being filed against Scott and related parties by people who were at the festival. We will see how those shake out and if it becomes possible to pin responsibility on one or multiple parties.