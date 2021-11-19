Treat Yourself To Twelve Months Of Inspiration With Loopcloud’s Biggest Ever Black Friday Deal

Loopcloud Black Friday deal

GET IT HERE.

Begin a year of creativity the right way, with access to a massive bundle of music production software and subscriptions at no extra cost. More sounds, more plugins and more production expertise than ever before guarantee that Loopcloud users will hit new musical heights throughout 2022. And those already signed up to a Monthly or Trial plan can also get in on the deal, by switching to Annual now.

Here’s what’s on offer to expand your sound...

Bonus Loopcloud Points. 2,000 points total for our Artist Plan, 5,000 points total for our Studio Plan and 10,000 points total for the Pro Plan.

2,000 points total for our Artist Plan, 5,000 points total for our Studio Plan and 10,000 points total for the Pro Plan. Free sound pack. Find fresh inspiration with 1,000 of Loopcloud’s best-loved samples, one-shots and loops spanning genres from house to hip-hop.

Find fresh inspiration with 1,000 of Loopcloud’s best-loved samples, one-shots and loops spanning genres from house to hip-hop. Free Loopmasters KHORDS plugin. Add real texture and character to your music with this ultra-flexible instrument, boasting 550 inspirational chord presets and much more.

Add real texture and character to your music with this ultra-flexible instrument, boasting 550 inspirational chord presets and much more. 3 free exclusive DRUM packs. Transform your productions by generating powerful rhythms in seconds with packs from Toolroom Records, Urban Agency and The Mouse Outfit.

Transform your productions by generating powerful rhythms in seconds with packs from Toolroom Records, Urban Agency and The Mouse Outfit. 2 month Producertech all-access membership. Solidify your production skills with a diverse range of courses and studio masterclasses.

Loopcloud’s Black Friday Deal is available now to both existing and new subscribers, through until December 6th.

Subscribe to Loopcloud:

Monthly: from just £5.99 / €6.99 / $7.99

Annual: from just £59.99 / €69.99 / $79.99

About Loopmasters

Loopmasters is the definitive place to find the best samples, loops and instruments from the world’s most influential DJs, artists and producers. In 2017, Loopmasters launched Loopcloud, the industry-leading subscription service that gives producers the tools they need to take their music further. Follow Loopmasters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.