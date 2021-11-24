Weedsday Playlist: Lazy Turtle Group CEO Monique Jackson-Fitzgerald Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Monique Jackson-Fitzgerald Rick Fitzgerald @lazyturtlegroup

Monique Jackson-Fitzgerald is an attorney, and the co-founder and CEO of Lazy Turtle Group, and InnDica.com. Lazy Turtle Group designs and produces branding and packaging for licensed brands in regulated industries such as hemp, cannabis, liquor and other lifestyle industries.

Monique extends her passion for growing a conscious, sustainable cannabis industry through her work as an attorney and business consultant. She focuses on regulations involved with social consumption as well as niche tourism and events. With a idea to modernize and destigmatize the public perception of plant medicines and entheogens, Lazy Turtle Group created InnDica.com. The website features a curated list of cannabis friendly hotels, retreats, consumption lounges, event venues and activities.

With this commitment to cannabis in mind, we asked Jackson-Fitzgerald to put together this week’s Weedsday playlist.

Listen To Our Weedsay Playlist With Lazy Turtle Group's Rick Fitzgerald

“My music mix is all over the place in terms of musical genres,” explains Monique. “I love a good story, so most of my favorite songs lean toward story-driven songs and anthems. I like to feel good and keep my vibes happy. On Saturday mornings we usually fire up our ‘favorites’ playlist, fire one up, and dance like crazy. These songs are all in rotation.”



Light up a jay, and crank this playlist, featuring tunes from Florence and the Machine, A$AP Rocky, and more!

1. Modern English – Melt With You

This ballad is at the top of the list for me. Robbie Grey’s voice is entrancing. I feel my heart open as he sings of an epic, world ending love. The song never fails to touch me with its story.

2. Candy - Whatever Happened to Fun

Confession time, I am probably the last remaining fan of the ‘80s band Candy. Their first and only album, Whatever Happened to Fun, came out in 1985. This vintage super pop tune takes my mind back to growing up in Casper, WY. It reminds me of summer weekends when we cruised up and down the strip in souped up cars, no destination, laughing and dreaming about the future.

3. A$AP Rocky – L.S.D.

When I say, “Alexa, play my favorites,” this tune is usually first up. It’s a little sexy, a little dirty and a lot of fun. It may be a love song that isn’t a love song, but it always puts me in the right mood.

4. Florence and the Machine – Dog Days

Florence Welch’s voice has a beautiful, bell-like tone that shines here. To me, the lyrics are uplifting, energizing and hopeful. I was torn between this and her cover of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” which is another favorite. She kills it on that song.

5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Featuring Idris Elba - Dance Off

It’s absolutely ridiculous, cheesy, and wild. I dare you not to get up and dance when you hear it. This is the only song you need to start a party, improve your mood or get hyped up. Idris Elba’s smooth intro leads into a pumped-up booty-shaking groove. It makes me laugh and let loose.