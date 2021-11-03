Weedsday Playlist: LOWD Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Smoke Sesh

Smoke it LOWD, and press play on this week's Weedsday playlist with songs by Baby Keem, Big Sean and others.

LOWD Cannabis Jar Photo courtesy of LOWD

Deep in the palatial backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, and perfectly nestled in the cross section of nature and urban culture lies craft cultivation LOWD. A cannabis brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company creates Smoke Like A Grower a/k/a SLAG jars, which contain intentionally selected buds that are stick trimmed straight into LOWD’s one-ounce, half-ounce, and quarter-ounce collectible, ultraviolet resistant glass, providing the optimal slow cure. Today’s cannabis market needs innovation and authenticity — a lack of cultural diversity, the abandonment of legacy growers, and alienation of its pioneers threaten the culture — but, it's alive. LOWD holds the flag, high, proud, and with unapologetic humility knowing that the best thing about being a cannabis grower is smoking like one.

We asked the LOWD team to curate this week’s Weedsday Playlist, and when we asked about their inspiration, the response was as one-of-a-kind as the brand itself, “LOWD speaks for itself, and stands for many things; but at the end of the day, we are what we smoke — LOWD. So, it was only fitting we chose five tracks that are best played, literally, LOUD.”



Enjoy tunes from Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Beedy, Kanye West and Big Sean.

1. Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

This is one of those songs where you wake up early to get the day started. You grab a high-energy strain like 503 WIFI, press play on the track, and dominate the day. Plus, the title of the track says it all — we are family.



2. Big Sean - ZTFO

To anyone who’s wondering what ZTFO stands for, Zenned-The-F*ck-Out, it is exactly how you’ll feel once you get a taste of our flower. Happy Zenning, ya’ll.

3. Beedy - JOM

Work hard. Play harder. There’s nothing harder than deciding to JOM, instead of JAM. The instrumental and flow on this track will get your party-mind right if properly paired with your favorite strain. Try our Wedding Cake or Sour Garlic Cookies.

4. Kanye West - Remote Control

Well, Donda finally dropped, and this is one of the standouts in our opinion —mostly, because of the title. We love the freedom to switch strains depending on mood. And our mental remote control lets us do that. Finally, an anthem to match what’s in our minds.

5. Doja Cat - Been Like This

LOWD just launched this past year, but we’ve been doing this cannabis thing way before that. This track reminds us that we “been like this” and are going to keep delivering the best flower we can to the world. Happy smoking and listening!