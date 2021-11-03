Young Launches Digital Archive Of Rare & Unreleased Material Including The xx Concert Documentary

Young has launched Young then to showcase unreleased and rare material from the likes of The xx, Sampha, FKA Twigs and more.

Jamie xx Outside Lands 2018 PHOTO BY WILL HOUSTON

Young has launched a new digital archive Young then that has rare and unreleased material from the likes of The xx, FKA twigs, Koreless, Sampha and more.

They have put this together to showcase some bits from the label and its artists over the years that were either overlooked, according to them, or never released. One of those things is a documentary by Jamie-James Medina on The xx’s NYC Armory shows of 2014 where they played 25 shows over 10 days to a very small crowd of 45 spectators in an enclosed white space. The sheet that kept it intimate would eventually fall to reveal the very large armory.

In addition to that, there are radio recordings and performances by Jamie xx and Koreless, plus unreleased sets by Sampha, Jamie xx and Mount Kimbie at Boiler Room SXSW in 2011. The label has also announced a vinyl reissue of Sampha and Jessie Ware’s “Valentine.” There are some rare performances from FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek, a conversation between Young’s founders about the label’s origins, photographs and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website