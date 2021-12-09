Lights Out Premiere: Marco Bailey - Days of Yore [Materia]

Marco Bailey - Surreal Stage [Materia]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from industry veteran and techno pioneer Marco Bailey. Taken from his forthcoming album, Surreal Stage, 'Days of Yore' is a driving acid number with sporadic ethereal pads that add a nice contrast. There's a slight '90s air to the track that adds the right amount of nostalgia, something that only comes with decades of experience. Surreal Stage will be available on December 12th via his label Materia.

Track: Days of Yore

Artist: Marco Bailey

Label: Materia

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 12-10-21