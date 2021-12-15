The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of 2021

Time has flown by and as we come to the end of the 2021 year we spotlight the best end of year progressive house releases from November and December including tracks by Kostya Outta, Rikki Sawyer, John Martin (GSEP), Summer Moreland, Whoriskey, Cezar Nica, EANP, Luke Brancaccio, Gai Barone, Framewerk, and more.

Kostya Outta Photo Courtesy of Artist

Wrapping up a year of ups and downs many are still awaiting to dance freely the way we all used to know and as the new year approaches music still keeps us going through the hard times. These end of year progressive selections will brighten your day and welcome in a hopeful new year.

See past charts here.

1. "WE WERE TOGETHER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KOSTYA OUTTA [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

Kostya Outta is a Belarus-born artist with a unique view on house music, where melodies from space blend with grooves from the soul. Kostya's recognizable style and signature sound has propelled his name far beyond his country's border. His track "We Were Together" capture his groovy progressive vibe on the Deepwibe Underground label imprint.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "HOLD YOUR BREATH (WHORISKEY REMIX)" - GSEP & RIKKI SAWYER FEAT. SUMMER MORELAND [PANGEA]

For much of this year, humanity has been the victim of a worldwide pandemic. The effect of multiple lockdowns and continued unsurely on the human psyche has been very clear, but the silver lining is that it has allowed us to reflect on what we have lost, what we love, and what we want to do with our future. It has been a time where many of us have learned to appreciate the time that we have left on the planet, and to reaffirm the position that music plays in our lives as one of the biggest influences and escapes that we have. "Hold Your Breath" from Rikki Sawyer and John Martin (GSEP), along with an infectious vocal with a message from Summer Moreland, gets solid remix cut from Whoriskey.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "HYPERION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CEZAR NICA [YOMO RECORDS]

Romanian producer Cezar Nica pulls out all the stops for his debut release on Yomo Records. "Hyperion" showcases Cezar's unique production style blending driving progressive beats with airy synth textures, analog stabs, soaring leads, and a heavy dose of techy percussion.

4. "HYPNO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EANP [MNL]

The Argentinian duo EANP are back in the studio as Ezequiel Anile and Nicolas Petracca teamed up again after a short break. "All Together Again" is an uplifting peak time dance-floor bomb that will for sure please the progressive house crowds.

5. "ALWAYS (FRAMEWERK SYNTH DUB)" - LUKE BRANCASSIO & GAI BARONE [MUSIC TO DIE FOR]

Luke Brancaccio & Gai Barone team up to make their new track "Always" with this fresh breakbeat remix from Framewerk.

6. "RUSH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GULEC [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

The final release of 2021 on Darin Epsilon's Perspectives Digital features two powerful and emotive tracks by talented Turkish artist Gulec. "Rush" is a glorious tour de force that bristles with dynamic brio. A heavy beat and syncopated bassline form the foundation for ticking hats to sit atop before a shimmering arpeggio lilts across the mid-range with effervescent ease.

7. "ARTEMISA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HEIK [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Heik's creative vision is a mission to find a “clever balance between melodic techno and a darker, intense vibe,” the project sees him explore a more intricate side of his wide-reaching sound palette on this debut release on John Digweed’s Bedrock Records. The titular single, “Artemisa” introduces his poignant production style, echoing the captivating style that brought him to the forefront of rising melodic producers when he formed part of ØOSTIL.

8. "SURVIVALS (GUX JIMENEZ REMIX)" - EZY [OZ LAND MUSIC]

Gux Jimenez does good use of the sounds for the track "Survivals" from Cartagena producer Ezy. This groovy remix is very percussive with exotic sounds where the track unfolds quietly, but after a good preamble the track changes to a more club and dance style.

9. "LIZARD (AMAN ANAND REMIX)" - GERONIMO EGUIGUREN & JUAN SAPIA [IF YOU WAIT]

Juan Sapia, famous for his releases with The Soundgarden, Sudbeat & OneDotSixTwo, amongst others, teams up with fellow countryman Geronimo Eguiguren for their debut EP on If You Wait, including this stellar remix of "Lizard" from Aman Andand.

10. "LEMU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MARWAY [UNIVACK RECORDS]

Sine Soul, the first EP on Univack by the Argentinian artist Marway shows his diverse musical background from playing guitar in metal bands to producing electronic music within the progressive house and melodic techno spectrum.

11. "BITTERSWEET (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PETER MAKTO [WHERE THE HEART IS]

Peter Makto returns to Where The Heart Is with a two-track EP for the label's 59th release. Entrancing melodies and shifting percussion make it impossible not to dance to this top notch track!

12. "YUKON (J LAUDA REMIX)" - RIC NIELS [LABEL]

Ric Niels is one of the fastest rising talents to recently emerge from the rich Argentinian scene and his new track Yukon combines with elements that make it crossover to the modern day melodic house sound, which get elevated further by Buffalo, New York-based producer J Lauda.

13. "PAST HAS GONE (DARK PULSE REMIX)" - MARK YOUSSEF & NOVIKOFF [MANMADEMUSIC RECORDINGS]

Manmademusic presents their latest release from talented producers Mark Youssef and Novikoff with their track "Past Has Gone" including the return of Dark Pulse with this tension-filled, emotive masterpiece of a remix.

14. "BLOCKS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SEBASTIAN HAAS [SYMMETRIC RECORDS]

Symmetric features the London based artist Sebastian Haas, delivering a powerful progressive original entitled "Blocks."

15. "CIUDAD FALLO (NUFECTS REMIX)" - RED [LANDSCAPES MUSIC]

NuFects have been delivering solid works in last months that certainly hasn't gone unnoticed and they deliver the goods in this remix of "Ciudad Fallo" from artist Red.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify and SoundCloud: