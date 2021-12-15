The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of November 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Blowing into the winter season - we are keeping the fire going with our top 15 tech-house tracks of November 2021! Check out the dancefloor heaters of Sllash & Dope, The Deepshakerz, Roland Clark, and more.

1. "Notorious" - DJ Fronter, Julian Collazos [Mindshake Records]

Paco Osuna's record label Mindshake welcomes a collaborative EP from DJ Fronter and Julian Collazos, who showcase their upbeat stripped-back tech-house brand.

2. "Bamboleo" - Hotswing [Downtown Underground]

Italian DJ and producer Hotswing returns to Downtown Underground label with a seductive tech-house tune, "Bamboleo."

3. "Passion" - Wade [Criterio Music]

Spanish producer Wade kicks off the next chapter in his career with his brand new label Criterio Music.

4. "African Vibes" - Sllash & Doppe [Toolroom Trax]

"African Vibe" is another signature banger from Sllash & Doppe who, without skipping a beat, kick off with a ferocious percussive loop along with an equally fierce bassline that'll no doubt get you moving.

5. "We Dance" - Aday Chinea, Mr. V [Muzik 4 Tomorrow]

Spanish producer Aday Chinea teams up with vocal house music legend Mr. V for the club stomper "We Dance."

6. "Don't Worry" - Brokenears [Incorrect Music]

Brokenears debuted on Chicago's Incorrect Music with an exceptional remix from rising star, Maxinne.

7. "The Drunky Trumpeters" - The Deepshakerz [Safe Music]

The Deepshakerz presents a new killer track release with an exciting hook and catchy vocal cuts on their radiant label, Safe Music.

8. "Oi Male" - Dj Burlak [World Up Records]

Label boss Dj Burlak brings another fire tech-house tune to his looming imprint World Up Records.

9. "Alive" - Roland Clark, Jack Back, Fancy Inc [Sink or Swim]

David Guetta's Jack Back alias returns with another spitfire collaboration. He teamed up with Fancy Inc and Roland Clark for the groovy and soulful tech-house single, "Alive."

10. "Wasted" - Detlef [Issues]

Detlef works his magic on "Wasted" while embellishing stunning effects and bumping up the bass over a slick percussive groove.

11. "Pan Praise" - C'mon, Mat.Joe, Otistic (DE) [Saved Records]

Berlin-based duo Mat.Joe, made their debut on Nic Fanciulli's Saved Records, who teamed up with fellow German artists C'Mon and Otistic for their brand new single, "Pan Praise."

12. "Off Limits" - Martin Badder, Joshwa [Cr2 Records]

Joshwa and Martin Badder's first collaboration is guaranteed to cause club havoc. "Off Limits" brims with a heavy and energetic sound, laced with enticing vocal hooks, pummeling percussion kicks that ripples with some thundering synth intervals.

13. "Give It Up" - Max Styler, Kyle Walker [Saved Records]

"Give It Up" is a driving euphoric club cut, packed with bundles of energy and attitude, taking you straight to the dancefloor. Expect crisp percussion, a pulsating bassline, atmospheric breaks and builds, wandering lead synths, and intoxicating vocal stabs.

14. "Coming Up" - Josh Butler, Dennis Cruz [ORIGINS RCRDS]

Josh Butler returns to his Origins imprint with three new cuts, featuring collaborations with Mark Jenkyns & Mizbee, Dennis Cruz & Lauren Lo Sung.

15. "Creation" - Jairo Delli [La Pera Records]

Spanish DJ and producer Jairo Delli brings his astonishing groove to the renowned La Pera Records.

Stream the whole list here: