2021 Spotify Wrapped Is Here For Users, Artists, Podcasters

Sign into your mobile app now and check your Spotify Wrapped for 2021.

Spotify Wrapped is here. Users can find Wrapped exclusively on the app (again I hate you can’t do it on desktop). Wrapped allows the users to see their top artists, genres, songs and more from the past year. Now users can post it directly to TikTok, joining platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

In addition to the consumer Spotify Wrapped, Artists have their own Wrapped page which can be accessed today. You will certainly see musicians flexing their streaming stats online and then the backlash against Spotify and low payouts. Podcasters also get their dedicated Wrapped page as well, in line with the streaming service’s big money push into podcasting.

Spotify has also released their top songs, artists and albums on the platform for the year, headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, BTS and Taylor Swift. Drake was the most streamed artist in the US.

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. BTS

4. Drake

5. Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

3. Justice, Justin Bieber

4. =, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

TED Talks Daily

The Daily

Spotify 2021 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

1. Drake

2. Taylor Swift

3. Juice WRLD

4. Kanye West

5. Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

3. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

4. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

3. Planet Her, Doja Cat

4. Justice, Justin Bieber

5. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience

Crime Junkie

Call Her Daddy

The Daily

NPR News Now