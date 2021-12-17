Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Publish date:

Above & Beyond Release Part 1 Of 'Group Therapy' 10-Year Box Set

Part one of the Group Anniversary box set is out now, with part two coming in July 2022.
Author:
Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond’s 2011 album Group Therapy arrived at a time when EDM was booming in the US (and around the world), shifting dance music towards a relentless, maximalist sound. Above & Beyond went bigger with the album compared to 2006's Tri-State or earlier projects, but the emotion was very much still there. Now 10 years on from its original release (10 years and six months), Above & Beyond have put together a 10-year anniversary album with remixes across the board for the trend-setting album.

The anniversary album is being split into two parts – part one is out today and then part two will be released on July 29, 2022. Part two is included with a larger 6-LP vinyl set that includes the original Group Therapy vinyl and all of part one. There are two different packages, so check out which you want on their website.

Part one is out today and has remixes for each song on the album with Pretty Pink remixing “Every Little Beat,” Manila Killa taking on “Sun & Moon,” Hybrid Minds reworking “Love Is Not Enough and the trance trio remixing their ambient track “Prelude.” It may be a bit jarring for the traditionalists who grew with the original album, but new takes on these songs can add some freshness to the tunes. Stream part one wherever you do that here.

Recommended Articles

Related Content

Screen Shot 2015-12-22 at 1.14.06 PM.png
Music

Listen to Moon Boots Guest Mix on Above & Beyond's Group Therapy Show

Dec 22, 2015
A&B
News

Recap: Above & Beyond Group Therapy Miami

Sep 15, 2015
Recap: Above & Beyond "Group Therapy" at Roseland Ballroom with Anjunabeats Pals Andrew Bayer, Beckwith, Norin & Rad
News

Recap: Above & Beyond "Group Therapy" at Roseland Ballroom with Anjunabeats Pals Andrew Bayer, Beckwith, Norin & Rad

Sep 15, 2015