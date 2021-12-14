AIAIAI & Richie Hawtin Unveil TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ Headphone For Producers

The TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ will be the first ever wireless headphone from AIAIAI.

AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ Headphone

Richie Hawtin & AIAIAI have teamed up on a new wirelesss headphone. The TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ will be the first ever wireless headphone from AIAIAI.

The TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ features Bluetooth 5.0 with 80+ hours playback time and a coiled hi-fi cable for the traditional setup. It isn’t just designed for consumers who want to get rid of wires, but is also designed for producers. The TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ features ultra-low latency and lossless audio from the new W+ Link technology, specifically developed for music creation.

“In 2021 it feels archaic to be wired to a piece of hardware just to guarantee pristine audio quality. The TMA-2 Wireless+ headphones give you the freedom to step further away from your devices allowing you to capture creative and expressive ideas while immersed in perfect sound,” explains Richie Hawtin. “Disconnect and dive deeper into your moment of creativity.”

The TMA-2 Wireless headphones will become available in January 2022 and cost $350. The charge time is two hours. Like AIAIAI has been doing recently, these will be made with sustainable materials including biodegradable biocellulose speaker diaphragms, 30% recycled speakers, Over-Ear foam cushions with material made in Italy, Alcantara. It will be CO2 neutral with 100% recycled packaging.