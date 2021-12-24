Alchemist Releases Spacey Score For Trippy Short Film 'Cycles'

Alchemist Cycles Score Cover Art via Alchemist

One of the great beat-makers in hip-hop, Alchemist has dropped a short, but sweet instrumental project. This isn’t a typical beat tape that is begging for rappers to hop on, but instead an “original score” called Cycles that steps far outside the confines of hip-hop. There isn’t a single drum, kick, snare, hi-hat or lyric on this album, instead creating something beatless to take shrooms to.

This is a score to a short film made by Jason Goldwatch. When Alchemist says this is something to take shrooms to, he isn’t wrong. The video blends together space, ocean and land with kaleidoscopic visual effects, color patters and memes. A spoken word element adds to the hypnosis. This one is really out there.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alchemist provides the mood and soundtrack to the film with spacey, sci-fi, synthwave instrumentals that his deftness at not just making beats for rappers, but also creating music that is melodic and can stand on its own. Cycles isn’t the longest project, but it brings out the best in his music-making. The guitar at the end “The Return” adds a little extra bite to the project, but adding a distant mystery to Cycles. Listen to the score now wherever you do that here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website