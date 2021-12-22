Ambient Meditations S2 EP 57 - Holiday LoFi Mix

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

To celebrate the holiday season we have put together a mix of holiday classics remixed into short and sweet LoFi gems. So kick back by the lights, the tree, the glass of nog, the fire, or whatever makes you feel festive and soak up up some LoFi holiday vibes. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy New Year!

