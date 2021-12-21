Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 56 - Auf Togo and Sanctuary Special Holiday Double Header

Get that holiday cheer in motion with the dubby disco vibes of Auf Togo and the lush cinematic feels of Sanctuary - Happy Holidaze!

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 56 - Auf Togo and Sanctuary Holiday Special Double Header

To help you celebrate the holiday season, we have an extended edition of Ambient Meditations this week featuring London-based duo Auf Togo and Los Angeles-based duo Sanctuary. We start off with the spacey, disco-tinged, dubby vibes of Auf Togo, a true crate diggers delight filled with cuts that will get your head bobbing and your eggnog bubblin. The second mix from Sanctuary is the perfect soundtrack for a midnight winter stroll with lush cinematic soundscapes, sparkling synths, and dreamy vibes - make sure to pack your flask filled with spiced rum. Happy Holidaze!

Ambient Meditations 56 Tracklist Auf Togo Mix One

Auf Togo - Me And Alan

Markey Funk - Cry

Space - Carry On, Turn Me On [Architeq Version]

Payfone - Sofian

Martha van Straaten - Everybody Anyone

Bato Bato - Son Castello

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Woolfy Vs Projections - Neeve (The Time and Space Machine Mix)

Tony Carey - Radio Tokyo

Tom Guycot - DETRESFA

Super Paolp - 5th Day (Ponty Mython Remix)

Ambient Meditations 56 Sanctuary Mix Two

Gallery Six - Sasameyuki

Huerco S. - A Sea of Love

Ego Death - Umbra

LNRDCROY - Land, Repair, Refuel

Satoshi & Makoto - Crepuscule Leger

metome - Breeding Tank

Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini - Water

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TEREKKE - Ambien

Naoto Taguchi - Join

Chihei Hatakeyama - Light From Garden

sit - asleep with my cat

Auf Togo

More About Auf Togo

New Album Movements is out now on SaS Recordings

Auf Togo is the long-time collaboration between Sasa Crnobrnja and Clement Cachot-Coulom, who merge their sounds and experiences for their album, ‘Movements’ out now via SaS Recordings. Inspired by the Cosmic disco sounds of the late 70’s/early 80’s, the 8-track LP skirts along the borders of electronic music, rock, funk and beyond. Through understanding and integration, the pair have come together on ‘Movements’ to present a body of work that is truly representative of their artistry.

Sasa and Clem, come from opposite worlds but share a deep respect for one another’s art. Sasa Crnobrnja originating from the deep, disco-laced house duo of In Flagranti (Kitsune, Phantasy, Gomma & more) and also Mytron & Ofofo (Les Yeux Orange) combines with, Clement Cachot-Coulom from bands The Fabulous Penetrators and Big Girls. Meeting in London around 2009, the pair have since developed a strong friendship and musical togetherness. In Sasa, Clem found someone who allowed him to explore a variation of styles and genres, breaking free of the creative shackles of songwriting for a band.

“There was no masterplan for ‘Movements’, we just went about making music together in the way we would normally. We wanted to make people dance together in a club and bring together our shared musical interests, it was important to us with the album that it had a strong positive vibe underpinning the whole thing. We could envisage the tracks as Clem was playing the riffs and the album came together in the most natural way” – Auf Togo (Sasa Crnobrnja and Clement Cachot-Coulom)

As Auf Togo, they present a sound that echoes the richness and flavour of vintage recording equipment and instruments whilst holding the edge and sharpness of modern studio techniques. With this comes a loose, almost improvised sound that operates well within the rigid confines of house music, blurring the lines at every opportunity. With 4 successful releases already to their name, plus two well-received collaborations with duo Becker & Mukai, they now turn their attentions to the LP format to express their full eclecticism.

From the louche Hawaiian jazz opening of ‘Along The Dotted Line’ to the psych-funk of ‘Pan Con Tomate’, and from the electronic wanderings of ‘Mexico’ to the cinematic intensity of closing ballad ‘Radical Departures’, the scope of ‘Movements’ is wide. Providing a captivating glimpse into the minds of Sasa and Clem, as it slides in tempo and pace, embracing an ever-expanding volume of styles and genres on its way.

Unconventional in its production, stems and samples are extracted from Clement’s riffs and jams on guitar, bass and keys, all of which are then ultimately sown together by Sasa’s expert production skills. The result is ‘Movements’, representing elements of both artists. With tracks that fit both strongly within the club setting tied down by their raw, hypnotic grooves and absorbing songs that are suited to home-entertaining, the album is reinforced with a consistent positive energy.

Offering a new proposition from the pair, ‘Movements’ is an invitation from Sasa & Clem to join them on their eclectic journey as Auf Togo. From 70’s psych-rock to Balearic Beats, from Space Disco to Afro Beat, this is an LP unashamed to wear its influences on its sleeve.

Auf Togo – ‘Movements’ – Track List:

A1 – Cut Along The Dotted Line

A2 – Spatially Unaware

A3 – Mexico

A4 – You Got To See The Sun

B1 – Pan Con Tomate

B2 – Seagull

B3 – A Little Bit Deeper

B4 – Radical Departure

Auf Togo’s ‘Movements’ is available now Via SaS Recordings.

More About Sanctuary

Their self titled Double EP is out now on Safari Riot

Sanctuary is a composer and visual art collective based in Los Angeles. The music draws on neoclassical influences such as Nils Frahm, Olafur Arnalds, and Jóhann Jóhannsson. Crystalline, emotional orchestrals and choral elements blend with intriguing foley and the occasional guest vocalist. Sometimes intimate, sometimes epic, Sanctuary caresses dark themes with intense visual vignettes and haunting, widescreen music, challenging their audience to join them on an inward journey.

The collective's debut features 2 EPs of musical works. In Sanctuary Vol. 1, composers Jose Parody and Grayson Sanders join forces to compose a breathtaking body of work featuring live strings, choir, and organ recorded in Iceland and Los Angeles. Colombian composer Parody has assisted British composer Tom Howe, working on films such as "Professor Marston & The Wonder Women" and "Wonder Woman" and has also written music for "The Last Czars" and "The Twilight Zone (CBS)", before winning 2 Emmys for his own score for "The Migrant Kitchen". Grayson Sanders received high accolades such as Composer in Residence for NYU Symphony Orchestra and highest honors in composition upon graduation, before venturing into operating Aytia Matia, a NY-based immersive art collective. Sanctuary Vol. 2 highlights producer-composer Leviticus Penner, whose upbringing amidst the northern rain forest of British Columbia inspires his experimentation of thoughtful, organic, ambient sounds in his music. Together, the two EP's craft a musical narrative that traverses both sweeping, cinematic spaces and intimate, contemplative ambiences.

The collective's debut also features a self-titled companion short film, SANCTUARY, which enlists Chilean-American creative director Elena Flores to explore what a modern classical record feels like if it were visually set in an abstract, contemporary space. Flores' experience working with the likes of Diplo, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Empress Of and more has led her work to be featured in Forbes, Pitchfork, Wired, GQ, and Billboard among others. SANCTUARY is Sanders' and Flores' debut as co-directors and co-writers, and showcases the work of cinematographer Anna Franquesa Solano (The Farewell, Venus By Water).

Spotify Playlist - Weekly

Season Two

Season One