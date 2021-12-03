AmyElle Kiran Gidda

Hailing from Dundee, DJ and producer AmyElle returns with her emotive house-inspired sound with her latest EP Push It. Despite her musical career kicking off during a global pandemic, AmyElle has enjoyed an impressive rise over the past 12 months, with her string of feel-good house bangers which has seen her recently announced as one of Spotify’s first and only female artists on their new DJ Mix series.

Influenced by the old Chicago and Detroit house and techno records as well as artists such as Kölsch and John Barry, AmyElle states that she wants "to make music that gives you the chills. It’s got to have some soul. I write music that I want to go bigger than a specific scene or genre.”

Her latest EP Push It consists of 90’s rave-inspired, soulful house title track "Push It" as well as her latest single "Need You Now." The latter, sees Amy craft a highly emotive house track packed with a soulful female vocal hook, euphoric synths and thumping drum grooves. There’s a number of hints to old-school rave sounds throughout the track, contributing to a nostalgic, emotive composition.

Speaking on the two tracks, AmyElle says that she always finds herself "endlessly searching for old school classic house records that set dancefloors ablaze, wishing I could have experienced music at this iconic time," explains AmyElle.

"For 'Push It,' it was important to add that grit and feeling of imperfection to create that older analogue feel which I think is lost in today’s music. With 'Need You Now,' I wanted to create an emotional record to tug on the heart strings and bring out more of my melodic side. The vocalist sings ‘I need you now, say it loud’ over and over to convey that message and ultimately I just want the listener to get lost in the track and pause from their busy life and think about the really important things to them."

Listen to the Push It EP below and get a copy here.

TOUR DATES

12/04/21: Elrow, Eindhoven

12/05/21: Elrow, Barcelona

12/18/21: Fatboy Slim, Boxpark, London

01/01/22: Hangar, Serbia