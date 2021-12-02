Beatport Teases Killer New Feature For DJ App At Art Basel with Jamie Jones and Loco Dice

Jamie Jones and Loco Dice just went live back to back from two different locations - Beatport just unveiled Party Mode!

Live back to back sets from Loco Dice via Berlin and Jamie Jones from Miami all on a Microsoft Surface

We always expect some fun stuff to come out of Art Basel Week in Miami but this was an extra special treat. Today Beatport teased the world with a new feature on their web-based DJ App called 'Party Mode.'

The new feature was demoed on the Microsoft Surface laptop with Jamie Jones (at the Beatport x Microsoft Surface Art Basel Event in Miami) and Loco Dice (in Berlin) going back to back live. So how does this work?

It appears that if you are logged into your Beatport account you can access the DJ app and have up to four people playing live together at one time. So in theory next time you have a house party or even an event, you could pipe in a DJ from anywhere in the world with a good internet connection (and a Beatport account).

So you can now do 2x4s, 3x6s and 4x8s with your DJ pals all live on the internet in the new Party Mode. This is a game-changer for DJs that want to spin with their friends online, a fun way to practice sets, or just mess around and see who's got the better chops. Will this make DJs even more competitive? YES.

As of today, we are not sure when this beta or working version of Party Mode will be available to the public, but it's coming soon and it looks dope.

Twitch Screen Shot showing back to back

Beatport's Jonas Tempel get's Jamie Jones fired up at Art Basel event.