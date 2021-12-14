Brian Eno & London’s Paul Stopler Gallery Launch Very Limited, Color-Changing Turntable

Brian Eno has teamed up with London’s Paul Stopler Gallery to create a limited run of color changing LED turntables. There are only 50 being made, so this is a very limited run. The turntable glows various colors as music is played.

Brian Eno calls the turntable “a piece of art in its own right.”

“The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor. We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence,” says Eno.

“One of the great breakthroughs of evolution theory is that you can start with simple things and they will grow into complexity. This is very unintuitive — it’s one of these things that the human brain isn’t immediately capable of grasping. It doesn’t make sense until you see it,” Eno explains. “You have the idea that this small thing, which can’t contain that many instructions, produces this hugely complex interwoven, interdependent world. One of the things I like about this piece of work is that it stands as proof of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Eno has worked with changing colors before on his light boxes, which were also done with the Paul Stolper Gallery.

The turntable has a total height from the top of platter to the base of 110mm. They each have an engraved signature and edition number on the back right-hand side.

There isn’t a listed price on the website and one has to enquire directly to the company to potentially buy, so expect this to be rather pricey. It may not be your starter turntable, but this could lighten up the mood in any apartment or home. Get more information on the turntable here.