Bronski Beat Co-Founder Steve Bronski Dead At The Age Of 61

Bronski Beat was responsible for important hits in the 1980's like "Smalltown Boy."

Bronski Beat: Steve Bronski on right Courtesy of Label

Steve Forrest aka Steve Bronski, founding member and keyboard player of synth-pop trio Bronski Beat, has died at the age of 61.

The group was formed in 1983 alongside vocalist Jimmy Somerville and fellow keyboard player Larry Steinbachek. Their hit in 1984 “Smalltown Boy” spoke about the hostility they faced being gay in small town England. It became a staple for DJs over the decades and was sampled countless times. It was one of the big songs from their 1984 debut Age Of Consent.

Somerville confirmed the news of Forrest’s death today. The group changed after Sommerville left in 1985. Bronski Beat went on to release three more albums, before splitting in 1995. Steinbachek would die in 2016 after a short battle with cancer.

Bronski reformed the group in 2016 with vocalist Stephen Granville and keyboardist Ian Donaldson to re-record their original album Age Of Consent.

