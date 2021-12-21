Galcher Lustwerk Drops New Winter-Ready ROAD HOG EP 'Home For The Holidays'

Road Hog Galcher Lustwerk Home For The Holidays Cover Road Hog Bandcamp

Galcher Lustwerk has released a new album under his ROAD HOG alias. Titled Home For The Holidays, Lustwerk doesn’t indulge the Christmas music industrial complex by rehashing some old Christmas classics, instead he drops seven new songs that have a wintery feel.

The tunes indulge a period when time is spent indoors. Songs like “Lake Effect” feel the mellowing calm of watching snow fall outside, while “Eternal Winter” adds a little more groove to the percussion, while adding some wavering, synthwave on top.

Home For The Holidays has the cold of the season, but may warm some souls who are being forced to spend the time alone because of COVID. Pick up your copy of the EP now on Bandcamp.