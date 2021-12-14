Get Your First Million Streams In 2022 - This Free Online Workshop Will Tell You How [Spotlight]

Learn how to get on playlists and attract listeners in Viberate’s latest Spotify strategy workshop.

Viberate

The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues its series of free online workshops for artists and labels. Next up is a session on boosting your Spotify numbers using music data.

The exclusive workshop will be hosted online on Wednesday, December 22, at 12:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CET. It will feature industry tips from the manager of the 1605 Techno label Ina Veber, who has developed numerous DJs and producers into top-performing Spotify artists, and fanbase strategy advice from Ariana Remskar, Viberate’s content manager. The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people.

“Breaking through on Spotify isn’t easy, but data can really help,” says Veber. “It’s the closest thing to a magic wand you can have, since you can use it to hit the right audiences, spot promising playlists and get on them, and save time and money on your online promotion.”

Grab your spot in the upcoming webinar HERE.

This is a sponsored post