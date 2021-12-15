Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Lights Out Premiere: Patrick Siech - Acid Monday [Parabel]

Bubbling functional acid techno from Patrick Siech.
Patrick Siech - Tales From The Crypt [Parabel]

Patrick Siech - Tales From The Crypt [Parabel]

Fresh off his recent EPs on Drumcode LTD, Patrick Siech returns to Parable with a killer 4-track EP titled Tales From The Crypt. Using the skills he's honed since the late '90s, "Acid Monday" is a bubbling and melodic techno cut. Parabel has always released quality music, and this latest EP from Patrick continues this tradition.

Track: Acid Monday
Artist: Patrick Siech
Label: Parabel
Format: Digital
Release Date: 12-31-21

