Lights Out Premiere: Patrick Siech - Acid Monday [Parabel]

Patrick Siech - Tales From The Crypt [Parabel]

Fresh off his recent EPs on Drumcode LTD, Patrick Siech returns to Parable with a killer 4-track EP titled Tales From The Crypt. Using the skills he's honed since the late '90s, "Acid Monday" is a bubbling and melodic techno cut. Parabel has always released quality music, and this latest EP from Patrick continues this tradition.

Track: Acid Monday

Artist: Patrick Siech

Label: Parabel

Format: Digital

Release Date: 12-31-21