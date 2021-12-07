Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP4 - Hosted By Nutritious

This week's Play Pause highlights some incredible artists and record labels like VEYL, Record Kicks, Joplyn, Andy Caldwell, and a nod to Sasse's Moodmusic 25 Year Anniversary.

In a special holiday edition, this week's Play Pause featuring only the latest music, and yet to be released music, highlights some incredible artists and record labels like VEYL, Record Kicks, Joplyn, Andy Caldwell, and a nod to Sasse's Moodmusic 25 Year Anniversary. The episode includes some bonus bootlegs from Andy Caldwell and Nutritious that you can download free when you subscribe to Andy's Newsletter at AndyCaldwell.com.

Play Pause host Nutritious is a music artist and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first DJ to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, # Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.

Tracklist:

1. Ursula 1000 featuring Emma Noble - Gimme A Sign [Insect Queen Music]

2. Henrik Schwarz - A Third Place [Moodmusic]

3. Filippo Moscatello, Sasse - 303 Day [Moodmusic]

4. The Diasonics - Andromeda [Record Kicks]

5. Arnaud Rebotini - A Noise Rose [VEYL]

6. Joplyn - Can't Get Enough [Watergate]

7. Chic - Good Times (Andy Caldwell's Breakthrough Bootleg)

Also Available On Mixcloud