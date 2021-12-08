Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Magnetic Premiere - Factory Planets Drop Next EP In Utopian Dystopia Series

Factory Planets return with their second EP with a mix of classic chillout, Lo-Fi, and Hip Hop Instrumentals with a dash of House thrown in.
Author:
Utopian Dystopia EP 2.0

The second EP from the new act Factory Planets delivers more classic chillout vibes mixed with modern Lo-Fi and classic Jazzy Hip Hop Instrumentals. Pulling from the vibes of DJ Krush, Mark Farina's Mushroom Jazz, early Bonobo, and beyond they deliver a sound that is unique and familiar at the same time. 

Check out the premiere for the new EP below as well as the first release with some great nods to classic hip hop cuts. 

Socials - FB / TW / IG / SC  @FactoryPlanets

Recommended Articles

Related Content

AM 54 FP ATM 2.0
Music

Ambient Meditations S2 Ep 54 - Factory Planets - After Turkey Music 2.0

Nov 24, 2021
Copy of Copy of Copy of Chic Hooligan
Music

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 52 - Factory Planets (Lofi and Chill House Mix)

Nov 5, 2021
Datsik
Music

Datsik & 12th Planet - 'Party In The Sewer (feat. Elan)' [Magnetic Premiere]

May 2, 2016