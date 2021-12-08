Magnetic Premiere - Factory Planets Drop Next EP In Utopian Dystopia Series

Factory Planets return with their second EP with a mix of classic chillout, Lo-Fi, and Hip Hop Instrumentals with a dash of House thrown in.

The second EP from the new act Factory Planets delivers more classic chillout vibes mixed with modern Lo-Fi and classic Jazzy Hip Hop Instrumentals. Pulling from the vibes of DJ Krush, Mark Farina's Mushroom Jazz, early Bonobo, and beyond they deliver a sound that is unique and familiar at the same time.

Check out the premiere for the new EP below as well as the first release with some great nods to classic hip hop cuts.

Socials - FB / TW / IG / SC @FactoryPlanets