Magnetic's Old School Music Store Is Open - Rare Tunes On Vinyl, CD, and Cassette Curated By Magnetic's Editors

Just grab some $MMAG Rally Coin and head to our page to see what vinyl, CDs, and old mix tapes might be up for grabs. Refreshed Weekly.

If you haven't joined our coin holder family, then it's about time you jumped in as we are firing up some great perks and we have launched our new music store with rare vinyl, out of print mix cds, and even the occasional rave mixtape from back in the day available only to coin holders.

What's the deal with the $MMAG?

1. You get Exclusive Content - we will be working with our artist friends and label partners to give you early access to promo tracks, so you can have a curated grouping of tunes before any other DJ. We will also put out exclusive monthly mixes for you non DJs that will have unreleased tracks - House, Progressive, Tech House and beyond. Always fresh and only for coin holders.

Visit https://rally.io/creator/MMAG/ to grab your coin, watch the video to learn how to use it on our Discord Server MagneticMag#3380.

Join Our Discord Server with this invite link https://discord.gg/wscJQbumfj please share it with like-minded friends, family, and colleagues. If you love electronic music, are a DJ/Producer, or are just a nightlife/festival maniac - this is the place for you.

2. The New Magnetic Rarities Record Store - We have been collecting vinyl, CDs, and mix tapes for over two decades and we are now offering a curated portion of collection exclusively to our Rally coin holders. Simply check our campaigns section at https://rally.io/creator/MMAG/ or check this page for current listings.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Currently Available at our Rally Page:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nike Promo - Kanye West, NAS, KRS One & Rakim - "Better Than I've Ever Been" (2 copies) / Format 12" Vinyl

In 2007 NIKE released a promo-only track with Kanye West, NAS, KRS One, and Rakim called "Better Than I've Ever Been." It is rare, it is dope and we have two copies up for grabs. All you need to do is grab our $MMAG Rally.io coin and head on over to the campaign HERE

A1 - Better Than I've Ever Been

A2- Better Than I've Ever Been (Instrumental)

A3 - Better Than I've Ever Been (Acapella)

B1 - Better Than I've Ever Been (DJ Premier Remix)

B2 - Better Than I've Ever Been (DJ Premier Remix Instrumental)

Hollertronix #3 (Diplo & Low Budget) 12" Vinyl

Before there was "Diplo" as we know him today, there was Hollertronix. Diplo and Low Budget ruled the mashup scene in the early 00's with epic 2x4 sets and even more epic mash-up bootlegs. Hollertronix #3 is one of our favorites because it has some sick mixes of Kanye's "Golddigger" on there and some of Diplo's early ventures into Brazilian street music. All in all, this is banger after banger and still will get a floor rocking. Having it on vinyl, all the better. Get it HERE

1. Golddigger (Diplo Mix) 3:03

2. Golddigger (Tugboat Edit) 4:03

3. Can I Have It Like That? (DJ Gold Face Crazy Frog Remix) 2:58

4. Stay Fly (Mad Decent Remix) 5:44

5. I'm With The Girls (DJ ABCDEFG Remix) 2:45

6. Don't You Wish You Had A Caparihna (Grizzly Bounce / Chapaquente / Mad Decent Mix)

Ananda Project - Release - Album/Double Vinyl

If you love house music, then this one is a must with its deep soulful cuts and incredible production work from Wamdue Project aka Chris Brann as his Ananda Project alias. From start to finish, this is one of the genres greatest albums and features one of our all time favorite cuts "Cascades of Color" which still can get any deep house dance floor moving. The vinyl is DJ friendly but also great for just throwing on the old HiFi system to let that warm analog soul loose. This is a gem among gems, and a fantastic addition to any deep house collection. Get it HERE

A1 - In

A2 - Breaking Down

A3 - Falling For You

B1 - Cascades Of Colour

B2 - Tone Therapy

C1 - Expand Your Mind (Ananda Extended Mix)

C2 - Glory Glory

D1 - Straight Music (Wamdue Experience Mix)

D2 - Release

D3 - Out

Tyrant Mix 2CD - Craig Richards and Lee Burridge

The early sounds of the 00's and last bits of the 90s were brilliant in so many ways and Lee Burridge and Craig Richards have captured it perfectly on this 2CD mix that came out in 2000. Filled with heady dubby house cuts, nuskool breaks, progressive stuff all perfectly mixed together giving you a sample of what the dancefloor was like back then. Driving, spaced out, acidy, sometimes a touch dark - we do miss the days of well-curated, thoughtfully packaged mix CDs. This one is a treasure. Get it HERE

MORE TO COME | REFRESHED WEEKLY With new cuts/mixes.