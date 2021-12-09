Native Instruments Launches Subscription Service KOMPLETE NOW
Native Instruments has launched a brand new subscription service KOMPLETE NOW that gives users access to a slew of instruments and programs for $9.99 per month.
The package comes with the following:
1. MASSIVE X
2. BATTERY 4 (a bespoke edition of the drum sampling platform)
3. Three instruments from the Play Series collection: CLOUD SUPPLY, LO-FI GLOW, and HYBRID KEYS.
4. RETRO MACHINES MK2 with 16 analog synthesizers and keyboards, plus a pair of cutting-edge effects — RAUM and REPLIKA.
The KOMPLETE NOW offer will continue to grow, with preset drops, sound packs, effects, and more content updates introduced on a regular basis. Users can choose to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis, and until January 10th, 2022, KOMPLETE NOW will be available as a three-month free trial.
See the introduction video now and check it out on their website.