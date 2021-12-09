Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Publish date:

Native Instruments Launches Subscription Service KOMPLETE NOW

KOMPLETE NOW will feature synths, drum machines, effects and more.
Author:
Native Instruments Komplete Now

Native Instruments Komplete Now

Native Instruments has launched a brand new subscription service KOMPLETE NOW that gives users access to a slew of instruments and programs for $9.99 per month.

The package comes with the following:

1. MASSIVE X
2. BATTERY 4 (a bespoke edition of the drum sampling platform)
3. Three instruments from the Play Series collection: CLOUD SUPPLY, LO-FI GLOW, and HYBRID KEYS.
4. RETRO MACHINES MK2 with 16 analog synthesizers and keyboards, plus a pair of cutting-edge effects — RAUM and REPLIKA.

Recommended Articles

The KOMPLETE NOW offer will continue to grow, with preset drops, sound packs, effects, and more content updates introduced on a regular basis. Users can choose to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis, and until January 10th, 2022, KOMPLETE NOW will be available as a three-month free trial.

See the introduction video now and check it out on their website.

Related Content

Kontrol S-series Keyboard: Your KOMPLETE Quick-Guide to Native Instruments’ Newest Gadget
DJ and Production Gear

5 Big New Updates From Native Instruments

Oct 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2015-10-12 at 6.34.31 PM.png
DJ and Production Gear

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Announces Major Update

Oct 12, 2015
Native Instruments Thanksgiving Sale 2017
News

Native Instruments Offering 50% Off 180 Products For Thanksgiving XXL Mega-Sale

Jul 11, 2019