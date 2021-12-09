Native Instruments Launches Subscription Service KOMPLETE NOW

KOMPLETE NOW will feature synths, drum machines, effects and more.

Native Instruments Komplete Now Native Instruments

Native Instruments has launched a brand new subscription service KOMPLETE NOW that gives users access to a slew of instruments and programs for $9.99 per month.

The package comes with the following:

1. MASSIVE X

2. BATTERY 4 (a bespoke edition of the drum sampling platform)

3. Three instruments from the Play Series collection: CLOUD SUPPLY, LO-FI GLOW, and HYBRID KEYS.

4. RETRO MACHINES MK2 with 16 analog synthesizers and keyboards, plus a pair of cutting-edge effects — RAUM and REPLIKA.

The KOMPLETE NOW offer will continue to grow, with preset drops, sound packs, effects, and more content updates introduced on a regular basis. Users can choose to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis, and until January 10th, 2022, KOMPLETE NOW will be available as a three-month free trial.

See the introduction video now and check it out on their website.