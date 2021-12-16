Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Publish date:

Photo Diary: Pan-Pot at Time Warp New York 2021

The German duo take us on a behind the scenes journey of their New York adventure
Author:

Time Warp has long stood as one of the top events in Techno music, boasting lineups of the genre's top talent, with locations all across the world. Recently, the event touched down in New York for their 2021 edition, and, per usual, their roster was nothing short of excellent. On the lineup was German duo Pan-Pot, who recently played a 5-hour set at a warehouse here in LA. It's one thing to attend an event like Time Warp, but it's another to see it from the artist's perspective, and as such, Pan-Pot has done an exclusive photo diary of their experience. 

Words by Pan-Pot.

1. Arrival - We are so excited and happy to be back in NYC for such a show as Time Warp.

cc Pan-Pot

cc Pan-Pot

2. A little warm-up for tonight's show with a slightly different view than in the gym at home.

cc Pan-Pot

cc Pan-Pot

3. After a little nap and dinner we arrived at the venue and met some friends backstage for a different kind of warm-up. Cheers!

cc Pan-Pot

cc Pan-Pot

4. Happy and ready for our set!

cc Tyler Allix

cc Tyler Allix

Recommended Articles

5. Amazing venue, a lovely crowd, and good lights. Perfect conditions for a good show.

cc Tyler Allix

cc Tyler Allix

6. Doesn’t need too many words to describe that photo, right?

cc Pan-Pot

cc Pan-Pot

7. We have been missing these moments for quite a while now and we are enjoying every minute of vibing with the people who come to our shows.

cc Pan-Pot

cc Pan-Pot

8. Perfect closing show for our US Tour and we really hope to be back soon.

cc Pan-Pot

cc Pan-Pot

9. We will leave you with a final impression of this lovely day and say Thank you for joining us for our day in NYC

cc offbrandproject

cc offbrandproject

Related Content

Nina Kraviz
Events

This Weekend In Brooklyn - Kolsch, Pan-Pot and Nina Kraviz (Thurs - Sat) - Win Tickets!

Mar 15, 2017
New York City Bike Film Festival
Events

New York City Bike Film Festival Brings Music, Biking, Art & Film To NYC Next Month

May 29, 2018
Beast Coast @ Riverbend Music Center
Events

Photo Gallery: Beast Coast Bring New York To Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug 19, 2019