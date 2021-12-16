The German duo take us on a behind the scenes journey of their New York adventure

Time Warp has long stood as one of the top events in Techno music, boasting lineups of the genre's top talent, with locations all across the world. Recently, the event touched down in New York for their 2021 edition, and, per usual, their roster was nothing short of excellent. On the lineup was German duo Pan-Pot, who recently played a 5-hour set at a warehouse here in LA. It's one thing to attend an event like Time Warp, but it's another to see it from the artist's perspective, and as such, Pan-Pot has done an exclusive photo diary of their experience.

Words by Pan-Pot.

1. Arrival - We are so excited and happy to be back in NYC for such a show as Time Warp.

cc Pan-Pot

2. A little warm-up for tonight's show with a slightly different view than in the gym at home.

cc Pan-Pot

3. After a little nap and dinner we arrived at the venue and met some friends backstage for a different kind of warm-up. Cheers!

cc Pan-Pot

4. Happy and ready for our set!

cc Tyler Allix

5. Amazing venue, a lovely crowd, and good lights. Perfect conditions for a good show.

cc Tyler Allix

6. Doesn’t need too many words to describe that photo, right?

cc Pan-Pot

7. We have been missing these moments for quite a while now and we are enjoying every minute of vibing with the people who come to our shows.

cc Pan-Pot

8. Perfect closing show for our US Tour and we really hope to be back soon.

cc Pan-Pot

9. We will leave you with a final impression of this lovely day and say Thank you for joining us for our day in NYC