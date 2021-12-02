Pioneering Jazz Label Impulse! Records Celebrated In New Short Video For 60-Year Anniversary

Henry Rollins Impulse Video Screenshot Verve Records

Pioneering jazz label Impulse! Records is being celebrated in a new short video for the label’s 60th anniversary. The video features the likes of Henry Rollins, Flea, Ray Barbee, Shabaka Hutchings, and Brandee Younger, who all sing praises of how the label pushed the envelope of jazz in the 60’s and 70s. The label put out releases from the likes of John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Archie Shepp, Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Quincy Jones, Duke Ellington and more. Now it is still pushing the envelope with releases by the likes of Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, Brandee Younger, Ted Poor and others.

“Impulse has been the soundtrack to my life, from my childhood to today, and I still play these records daily,” says Atiba Jefferson, who directed the short film, in a statement. “As a photographer I was always captivated by the photography and design—like everything about Impulse it has only gotten better with age. I had the idea to tell the stories of people and how they related to Impulse’s amazing 60-year history. I wanted to tell these narratives from the perspective of people from disparate worlds, from skateboarding to punk to funk to even the label’s artists of today and yesterday. It’s a story that is still being told and I’m glad to be able to help share it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch the video now.