December 16, 2021
Point Blank Review: See AIAIAI’s Brand New Wireless+ TMA-2 Headphones in Action [Spotlight]

Point Blank are back with another review, this time looking at AIAIAI Audio’s brand new TMA-2 Wireless+ studio headphones.
TMA-2 is an award-winning modular headphone from audio heavyweights, AIAIAI Audio. The TMA-2’s are trusted for music creativity and in the most vigorous environments – on the road, in the studio and on stage. The brand new wireless version combats those pesky latency issues, using a battery-powered wireless transmitter that connects to an aux input. Boasting only 16 milliseconds of latency from workstations to the headphones themselves, these are perfect for jumping between instruments in the studio as well as DJing – without having to worry about getting tangled up.

To prove just how tactile these headphones are, DJ Ravine uses them to perform a scratch routine before attempting the same thing using Apple AirPods.

If you’d like to get your hands on a pair of the AIAIAI Audio TMA-2 Wireless+, you can pre-order them now.

If you’re looking to get stuck into a studio session but don’t know where to start, Point Blank can help. Point Blank offer courses in London, Los Angeles and Online that are led by music industry professionals with priceless years of experience in the industry. Plus, they’ve just unleashed their winter offer, which will enable you to kickstart your career in music for 20% off their Professional courses. Just be sure to use the code WINTER20 when enrolling before midnight on December 31st when this offer ends.

