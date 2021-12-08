Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 69
Fort Knox Five are back in the controls for a new episode of Funk The World. The final mix of 2021, Funk The World 69, a set first live streamed by Fort Knox Five’s Steve Raskin on November 16th on The Detour Drive, the weekly broadcast hosted by The Funk Hunters.
In addition to the mix, they also have a video recording of what went down in November. The set features the likes of Basement Freaks, Black Pumas, Gramatik, SG Lewis and a few new tracks from Fort Knox Five who have been putting out music over the past few months.
Tracklist:
1. Sweeps - What I'm Giving You
2. Guggenz - On Time
3. Fort Knox Five - Playin With Fire ft. Emily Molloy
4. The Geek x VRV - Our Generation
5. Funk Mammoth - Okiedokie
6. Jamie Berry The Electric Swing Circus - Bella Belle (Jamie Berry Remix)
7. Lack of Afro - Bad Ass Self (feat. Kennzo)
8. Black Pumas - Fire (DC’s Finest Edit)
9. Basement Freaks - A Blues Thang
10. Plantlife - Time Traveler
11. Galactic - Float up (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph)
12. Gramatik - Funk It Down
13. Deluxe - Tall Ground
14. Krafty Kuts - Turtle Head
15. Langoth - Grounding
16. Nu-Mark Hot In Herre feat. The Traffic
17. DJ Yoda ASkills - Back and Forth
18. Bee Gees -More than a Woman (SG Lewis Paradise Edit)
19. Kraak & Smaak - Naked (feat. IVAR & Berenice van Leer) (Georges Remix)