Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 69

Fort Knox Five’s Steve Raskin Neil McElmon/ConcertSocks

Fort Knox Five are back in the controls for a new episode of Funk The World. The final mix of 2021, Funk The World 69, a set first live streamed by Fort Knox Five’s Steve Raskin on November 16th on The Detour Drive, the weekly broadcast hosted by The Funk Hunters.

In addition to the mix, they also have a video recording of what went down in November. The set features the likes of Basement Freaks, Black Pumas, Gramatik, SG Lewis and a few new tracks from Fort Knox Five who have been putting out music over the past few months.

Tracklist:

1. Sweeps - What I'm Giving You

2. Guggenz - On Time

3. Fort Knox Five - Playin With Fire ft. Emily Molloy

4. The Geek x VRV - Our Generation

5. Funk Mammoth - Okiedokie

6. Jamie Berry The Electric Swing Circus - Bella Belle (Jamie Berry Remix)

7. Lack of Afro - Bad Ass Self (feat. Kennzo)

8. Black Pumas - Fire (DC’s Finest Edit)

9. Basement Freaks - A Blues Thang

10. Plantlife - Time Traveler

11. Galactic - Float up (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph)

12. Gramatik - Funk It Down

13. Deluxe - Tall Ground

14. Krafty Kuts - Turtle Head

15. Langoth - Grounding

16. Nu-Mark Hot In Herre feat. The Traffic

17. DJ Yoda ASkills - Back and Forth

18. Bee Gees -More than a Woman (SG Lewis Paradise Edit)

19. Kraak & Smaak - Naked (feat. IVAR & Berenice van Leer) (Georges Remix)