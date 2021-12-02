Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Rhodes Releases New MK8 Electric Piano, If You Can Afford It

Rhodes Music Group relaunched this year and now have a very pricey new electric piano.
Rhodes MK8 Piano

MK8 Piano

Rhodes has released a new electric piano, the MK8. The company relaunched as Rhodes Music Group earlier this year and now has a new product to show for it, if you can afford.

The MK8 is being built in Leeds, England and is customizable. Buyers can choose between different finishes for the front panel and colors for the lid, plus different cases, preamp panels, pedals and rear grilles.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t cheap at all. Pricing starts at £8,224, but can quickly rise in price.

