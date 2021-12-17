Shall Not Fade Releases 24-Track, Six Year Compilation With Cinthie, Kilig, Subjoi & Others

Six years generally isn't a big anniversary, but Shall Not Fade went all in.

Six Years Of Shall Not Fade Shall Not Fade

People generally don’t celebrate six year anniversaries in style, but UK label Shall Not Fade didn’t get the memo. They have released a 24-track, triple-LP compilation that features some impressive artists and tracks.

6 Years Of Shall Not Fade looks to capture the diverse sound across their various sub-imprints. The first LP focuses on the main label, the second on their bass-orientated sub label Time Is Now and the third on both sub-label Lost Palms and Shall Not Fade’s “classic cuts” and “killer cuts” series.

There are some big tunes by the likes of Cinthie, Liam Doc, Kilig, Subjoi, Justin Jay, Tour Maubourg and others that all capture the sound of the imprint that they have been a part of. It is a large compilation to round out the year, but absolutely worth getting through. Pick it up here.

Tracklist:

1. Black Loops - Makes Me Feel Dis Way

2. Kessler - Pipe Dream

3. Liam Doc - Don’t Worry About It

4. Lis Sarroca - Always Chasing Rainbows

5. Cinthie - Crystal Groove

6. Barry Can't Swim - Everything Is Going To Be Alright

7. Harrison BDP - Neither Here Nor There

8. Felipe Gordon - Most Ethereal

9. Bakey - Mashed

10. YOSH - On The Horizon

11. Ell Murphy & Soundboy Cookie - Make It

12. DJ Crisps - Lickwood

13. Justin Jay & Edward White - Only You

14. DJ Swagger - Go2hyde

15. Groovy D - Reezybiz

16. Subjoi - 2009

17. Kilig - A Little Chemistry

18. Tilman & Phonk D - Infinitive

19. Marc Brauner - Drip Like Water

20. Jordan Brando - Summer Space

21.Tour Mauborg - Put Aside All The Sadness

22. Swoose - Epping (Ascending Mix)

23. Adelphi Music Factory - Come Back To Me

24. Dylan Dylan - La Piscine