Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Create Interesting Drum Fills with Resampling in Ableton Live

For this tutorial, Chris Martin, one of Point Blank’s Course Content Developers, shows how you can use resampling techniques in Ableton Live to create interesting drum edits – with plenty of variation.

To demonstrate this, Chris loads up a jungle style breakbeat loop with a bassline and uses a time-stretching and resampling technique (dropping the tempo, changing the warp mode and re-recording the loop) to change the tonal characteristics of the last part of his drums. To finalize his resampled drums, Chris drops in Ableton Live’s Delay plugin and makes sure the right channel is slightly more delayed than the left to add some stereo width to the audio.

Feeling inspired? Then fire up your DAW and start shaping some new sounds. Want to learn more about Point Blank Music School? Head here to check out their line of courses. If you’d like to find out more about how DAWs such as Ableton Live or Logic Pro work, then sign up for a Point Blank course in London, Los Angeles or Online.

This is a sponsored post