Spotlight: The Best Gifts for Producers & DJs - Point Blank Christmas List

As the Christmas period rapidly approaches many of you will be starting to think about what presents you’re going to have to buy this year. Whether it’s for friends, family, or a treat for yourself, there are a variety of gifts on the market – and for under £300!

If you’re stuck for inspiration, don’t worry – Point Blank have you covered. Above is a video that is packed with ideas that will either impress your music producer/DJ friends or make them extremely jealous.

From synths to DJ accessories, headphones and plugins, follow on to check out Point Blank’s Christmas wishlist that won’t break the bank. If you’re looking for more than just stocking fillers and want to learn the ins and outs of music production or DJing, why not check out their Music Production & Sound Engineering or DJ courses? All of the below are great ideas for Christmas but remember Point Blank offer courses all year round! Kickstart your music career here.

During the video, DJ Ravine covers a number of highly sought-after gizmos and gadgets, including the Roland Boutique, Modal Craft Synth, Teenage Engineering’s Pocket Operators, Pioneer DJ’s popular DDJ-200 and DDJ-400 DJ controllers, AIAIAI TMA-2 series headphones, and a range of holiday plugin bundles from the likes of Waves Audio, iZotope, Roland Cloud and more.

If you’re looking to get your hands on any of the kit above, but have your eye on something else for Christmas this year, you’ll be relieved to hear that, as Point Blank has partnered with many of these manufacturers over the years, they offer a range of excellent student discounts on these products all year round.

This is a sponsored post.