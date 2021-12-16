Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Publish date:

Tangerine Dream Detail New Album 'Raum' Built From Edgar Froese's Demo Archive

Tangerine Dream will release their new album 'Raum' in February.
Author:
Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream has announced a new album titled Raum. It will be the second LP since the passing of Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese in 2015.

For the LP, the three members of Tangerine Dream, Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick sourced Edgar Froese's archive of demos made between 1977 and 2013. They used his Cubase arrangements and Otari tapes for the project.

Raum expands on November's EP Probe 6-8, which included the title track “Raum” and “Continuum.” There were also remixes from Grand River and Barker on the EP.

Recommended Articles

Raum will be released on February 25, 2022 and the group will ostensibly go on tour around the UK in February 2022.

Tracklist:

A1. In 256 Zeichen
B1. You're Always On Time
B2. Along The Canal
C1. Continuum
C2. Portico
C3. What You Should Know About Endings
D1. Raum 

Related Content

Tangerine Dream
Music

Tangerine Dream Release New EP 'Probe 6-8' With Barker & Grand River Remixes

Nov 26, 2021
Tangerine Dream
Music

Tangerine Dream Announces Massive 16-CD 1970's Box Set With Unreleased Music, Remasters

Apr 18, 2019
Mogwai As The Love Continues
Music

Mogwai Detail New Album 'As The Love Continues'

Oct 29, 2020