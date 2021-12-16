Tangerine Dream Detail New Album 'Raum' Built From Edgar Froese's Demo Archive

Tangerine Dream will release their new album 'Raum' in February.

Tangerine Dream Julian Moser

Tangerine Dream has announced a new album titled Raum. It will be the second LP since the passing of Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese in 2015.

For the LP, the three members of Tangerine Dream, Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick sourced Edgar Froese's archive of demos made between 1977 and 2013. They used his Cubase arrangements and Otari tapes for the project.

Raum expands on November's EP Probe 6-8, which included the title track “Raum” and “Continuum.” There were also remixes from Grand River and Barker on the EP.

Raum will be released on February 25, 2022 and the group will ostensibly go on tour around the UK in February 2022.

Tracklist:

A1. In 256 Zeichen

B1. You're Always On Time

B2. Along The Canal

C1. Continuum

C2. Portico

C3. What You Should Know About Endings

D1. Raum