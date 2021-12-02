The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2021

Three tunes with "Rave" in the title plus Ango Tamarin's massive debut on Trick.

Yulia Niko Max Abzt

Three tunes with "Rave" in the title in this month's techno chart is merely coincidental but it says a lot about where techno is headed. The melodic variety is branching out to a more progressive vibe, the hard stuff is getting harder, and more importantly, the rest of it is capturing the essence of the early '90s UK techno explosion. Exhibit A: Ango Tamarin's mammoth debut on Trick which gets the honor of November's top spot.

1. "PLEASE BEHAVE" - ANGO TAMARIN [TRICK]

Ango Tamarin's debut on Trick is getting smashed to pieces. Especially the biggest and boldest one, "Please Behave" featured right here as one of November's best.

2. "ATTENTION SEEKER" - JOSH GIGANTE [DIYNAMIC]

On Diynamic's 21st Four To The Floor compilation, Josh Gigante leads the charge with the E.P. opener, "Attention Seeker." It's a mammoth of a tune with a synthesized chorus that easily gets the attention it deserves.

3. "RAVE GIRL" - YULIA NIKO [WATERGATE RECORDS]

With a gorgeous album cover to show for, Yulia Niko has the quality tunes to back up the artwork including this slick, acid track titled, "Rave Girl."

4. "MIRRORS" - CORA NOVOA [TURBO RECORDINGS]

Following her debut on the label just a little over a year ago, Barcelona-based producer, Cora Novoa returns to Turbo Recordings with an outstanding, new E.P. deserving of some noteworthy attention. It's called Two Faces but it features five tough tracks with an abundance of edge, including this acid-growler which rides the rhythm over a dense, rubbery bass-line.

5. "HANS DOMINATOR" - FABRICATION [ARMADA ELECTRONIC ELEMENTS]

Australian producer, Fabrication is responsible for this dizzying piece of dance music which is really is just so damn good. Turn it up and enjoy.

6. "RAVE ATLAS" - ILARIO ALICANTE [DRUMCODE]

Rumored to be Adam Beyer's rave buddy, Ilario Alicante returns to his mate's label, Drumcode with three warehouse worthy tunes including this synth-heavy opener, "Rave Atlas."

7. "MIRROR GAMES" - MARCO FARAONE [FACTORY 93 RECORDS]

Marco Faraone's debut on Insomniac's Factory 93 Records is a massive one to sat the least. The a-side is a masterful exercise in tempo and the b-side, "Mirror Games" featured right here is simply awesome. The arpeggiated melodies ebb and flow at an unbelievably rhythmic pace.

8. "MODULE H" - HYBRASIL [HYBRASIL]

"Module H" and its b-side counterpart are the latest excellent additions to Hybrasil's stacked, self-released discography.

9. "FERDINAND (ANNA & WEHBBA REMIX)" - STEPHAN BODZIN & MARC ROMBOY [SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS]

"Ferdinand" was originally released as a single all the way back in 2006, re-released five years later on their 2011 album, Luna, and now a whole decade later it's getting some fantastic remix love from Brazilian techno couple, Anna & Wehbba.

10. "RAVE DIMENSION (A.R.D.II REMIX)" - RESONANCES [RXC]

Italian duo, Resonances released "Rave Dimension" back in April and they are putting it back out with a handful remixes including this all-out headbanger clocking in at a whopping 145 BPM!

11. "FILTHY CHORDS" - BEN CHAMPELL [COMPLEXED RECORDS]

After his appearance in the techno chart this past summer via with Tom Wax, Ben Champell is back in it this month thanks to a solo outing on Complexed Records which features this total mind-bender.

12. "THE SWEEPER" - ALAN FITZPATRICK [ANJUNADEEP]

On Alan Fitzpatrick's new L.P. via Anjunadeep he explores a multitude of genres but for the techno chart, we are showcasing his banger on the album he calls "The Sweeper."

13. "HYPNOS" - HI-LO [DRUMCODE]

Under his techno moniker, Oliver Heldens debuts on Drumcode this month with a two-tracker that includes this stadium-sized tune that'll easily rock a crowd of 50k.

14. "I DON'T WANNA LEAVE (INNELLEA REMIX)" - RÜFÜS DU SOL [ROSE AVENUE/REPRISE]

Rising melodic techno talent, Innellea was given the honor of remixing a new RÜFÜS DU SOL tune from their recently released LP and whatever the process involved was it certainly was the right choice. Innellea's modern edge brings the already dance-floor focused band even closer to the rave with some gritty synth work complemented by a vocal crescendo for the ages.

15. "YOU KNOW WHAT'S GONE" - BARNT [KOMPAKT]

Ahead of his upcoming full-length debut on Kompakt, Cologne-based producer, Barnt teases us with three of the tunes from that L.P. including this pensive one right here which trudges along loudly with a marching rhythm to match to match the solemn vibe.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: