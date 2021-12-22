US Congress Launching Investigation Into Live Nation Over Astroworld Festival

Live Nation Live Nation

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has launched an investigation into Live Nation over Astroworld Music Festival in Houston. As has been well chronicled, 10 people died at the festival on November 8 and hundreds more hurt when the crowd rushed the stage during Travis Scott’s set. We went into detail what went wrong and what happened at the festival here.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, according to the AP, about the company’s role in the matter. Live Nation was one of the promoters for the festival.

The letter asked for information about crowd control, security, mass casualty incident planning, briefings on safety concerns before the event and the steps it will take to prevent future deaths.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the committee said in the letter.

There is some bite behind the letter as well, requesting people from Live Nation testify on the hill. Live Nation must provide documentation on the questions by January 7 and that it provide a briefing to committee members by January 12, though the briefing will be behind closed doors.

Live Nation did not immediately comment on the matter. 10 people died at Astroworld, mainly ages 14 to 27 and one nine year old also died. Last week, the Harris County Medical Examiner released its report on the matter, concluding all of the victims died as a result of “compression asphyxia.”

It has been a bad week for Live Nation. In addition to the request from congress, Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed and killed on Saturday evening, December 18 at a Live Nation festival, Once Upon A Time In LA.