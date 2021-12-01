EP Review: William Orbit - Starbeam [Anjunadeep]

William Orbit RANKIN

William Orbit’s career achievements have stood the test of time, with three Grammy wins and five more nominations. He produced some of pop music’s biggest records like Madonna’s Ray Of Light and MDNA, Blur’s 13, Robbie Williams’ Rudebox, Finley Quaye’s Dice, Pink’s Feel Good Time and All Saints’ Testament. His own releases have only cemented his legacy as someone who produces pop, but also forward thinking electronic music. Today, he has released his first solo project in seven years, a new four-track EP Starbeam on Anjunadeep.

The title track, which opens the EP, gives you an indication of what this project is and why it fits on Anjunadeep. The opening piano melody sounds like something Above & Beyond would use for one of their softer songs, before adding some soaring synths and vocal cooing on the beatless track. “Wordsworth” brings the energy down with some distant modular sounds and piano. “Diso” adds percussion and a touch of acid for a tune that still sounds similar to the opener. The finale "Águilas" takes things back to the 90’s with balaeric melodies, vocals from Lido Pimienta and a touch of acid.

Orbit brings a classic sound to Anjundeep, which could even jive with Anjunabeats. It’s a mix of trance, breaks and ambient, all with the polished touch of one of the great all-around producers of the past few decades. Get your copy here.