Yu Su, DJ Shadow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Flaming Lips Remix King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Album 'Butterfly 3000'

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's remix album 'Butterfly 3001' will be released next year.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 'Butterfly 3001' Collage Carolyn Hawkins

This is a remix album with exquisite taste. Melbourne psych-rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their latest album Butterfly 3000 earlier this year. Now they have announced a remix album for the project that features some great artists like Yu Su, DJ Shadow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Peaches, DāM-FunK, Flaming Lips and more.

The 21-track remix project covers their full album and has several songs “Shanghai,” "Blue Morpho" and “Ya Love,” which each get multiple remixes.

Butterfly 3001, will arrive in a four-vinyl package, plus other digital formats, on January 21st, six months after the original album release. Five of the songs will only be available for digital release. Pre-order here.

The Peaches remix of “Neu Butterfly 3000” and The Scientist’s remix of “Shanghai” are currently available to stream.

Butterfly 3001 Tracklist:

01. Black Hot Soup (DJ Shadow "My Own Reality" Re-Write)

02. Shanghai (The Scientist Dub)

03. Shanghai (Deaton Chris Anthony Remix)

04. Dreams (Yu Su Instrumental Mix)

05. Blue Morpho (Donato Dozzy Remix)

06. Blue Morpho (VRIL Remix)

07. Blue Morpho (Ciel's Fluttering Dub)

08. Blue Morpho (ZANDOLI II remix)

09. Catching Smoke (DāM-FunK Instrumental Re-Freak)

10. Ya Love (Flaming Lips' Fascinating Haircut Re-Do)

11. Ya Love (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

12. Ya Love (Héctor Oaks playing w/ Fire Mix)

13. 2.02 Killer Year (Bullant's Fuck Mike Love Remix)

14. Yours (Fred P Journey Mix)

15. Butterfly 3000 (Terry Tracksuit Remix)

16. Neu Butterfly 3000 (Peaches Remix)

17. Catching Smoke (4am Wack Rmx By Hieroglyphic Being)*

18. Blue Morpho (Mall Grab Remix)*

19. Dreams (Peaking Lights Trancedellic Macrodosing Mix)*

20. Interior People (Confidence Man Remix)*

21. Catching Smoke (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)*

* Digital Only