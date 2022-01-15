The 15 Best House Tracks of January 2022

Ron Trent Scott Jenkins

It's a new year so let's survey the musical climate and figure out where house music really is at this point in time. In terms of popularity across club-land, it could be argued that it's bigger than ever. Take away the tunes at the forefront lacking any authenticity though and you've got yourself the strong, underground core. Something that's never disappeared and it's what I will continue to raise the flag for this coming year. Frankey & Sandrino's two-tracker lead the charge this month and rightfully so. The duo's effort on Crosstown Rebels push the envelope forward yet again and quite simply, the tunes really are a treat to the ears.

1. "OPTICAL" - FRANKEY & SANDRINO [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

Frankey & Sandrino's appearance this month on Crosstown Rebels is a two-headed monster spearheaded by this very forward-thinking gem they call "Optical."

2. "GRIDD" - FRANKEY & SANDRINO [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

"Gridd" serves as the second half of Frankey & Sandrino's Optical EP and it's just a little softer around the edges than its counterpart. Nevertheless, it's just as good and therefore, deserving of recognition as one of January's best.

3. "EMANCIPAÇÃO (RON TRENT REMIX)" - DIOGO STRAUSZ [RAZOR-N-TAPE RECORDS]

House music legend, Ron Trent is back in the spotlight yet again with his own eclectic take on Diogo Strausz's 2021 jam, "Emancipação."

4. "WORK" - HONEY DIJON, MIKE DUNN, DAVE GILES II, COR.ECE [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

In case you haven't been paying attention, Honey Dijon has been making some major moves as of late. Some of which include hanging with Madonna, remixing Bowie, and of course unleashing dance-floor heaters like this mega collaboration. It's simply called, "Work" and it's a smorgasbord of elements that somehow work so unexpectedly well together. Turn it up and work!

5. "BROTHERS & SISTERS (CID INC. REMIX)" - QUIVVER [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

John Graham's scorching 2005 tune, "Brothers & Sisters" gets up an update for the ages here in 2022 by Cid Inc. He really beefs it up with a dense bass-line and an upfront front melody which certainly gives off all the feels.

6. "ALLEY RAVE" - ANDREA OLIVA [TRICK]

Long-time ANTS resident, Andrea Oliva normally chalks up the big-room anthems but for Patrick Topping's Trick imprint, he had something else in mind. Three edgy floor tunes worthy of some serious heads-down dancing. Especially, the title track he calls "Alley Rave."

7. "FEEL THE VIBE" - ASTROTRAX, MARTIN IKIN, SHOLA PHILLIPS [TOOLROOM]

25 years after this house jam initially rocked dance-floors across the globe, Martin Ikin gives the original a run for its money with this proper update on Toolroom!

8. "2001" - DANIEL STEINBERG [ARMS & LEGS]

Daniel Steinberg's tune, "2001" packs a ton of funk. Something that house music is desperately missing these days.

9. "REBORN" - MOOJO & ARODES [MOBLACK RECORDS]

Spanish producer, Arodes along with Moojo, who is based out of Dubai, are responsible for this sublime production they call "Reborn."

10. "DEAR YOU" - ARTMANN [PIV]

Artmann's Enter The Wave E.P. via PIV is smooth like silk and "Dear You" exemplifies that comparison to the utmost degree.

11. "SPARKS MIGHT FLY" - STEVE KELLEY [SUBLEASE MUSIC]

Steve Bug's Sublease Music kicks off 2022 with a pair of tunes from Steve Kelley who returns for his fourth appearance on the label. Check out the b-side featured here which really does check off all the boxes for those who like it deep and mellow.

12. "SAY YEAH" - JAMES HYPE [HELDEEP RECORDS]

London-based producer, James Hype is responsible for this robust piece of dance music guaranteed to keep the floor moving. Out now via Oliver Heldens' Heldeep imprint.

13. "WATERMELON WORMHOLE" - LANE 8 [THIS NEVER HAPPENED]

Even though it may lie somewhere on the outskirts of traditional house music, this gorgeous new one on Lane 8's newly-released LP, Reviver is going to get the recognition it deserves in this month's house chart.

14. "TIDY UP" - JULIET SIKORA & TINI GESSLER [TOOLROOM TRAX]

Kittball's Juliet Sikora and El Row's Tini Gessler join forces for this dance-floor assault on Toolroom Trax which they call "Tidy Up."

15. "EL PRIMER CORAZÓN" - CLASSMATIC [REVIVAL NEW YORK]

Classmatic's first single of 2022, "El Primer Corazón" has already seen multiple plays by Pete Tong via Radio 1 on Fridays so it's expected to get some serious traction within the next couple of months. Not to mention, the tune is a serious jam for the floor.

