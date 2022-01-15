The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of 2021

Check out the "creme de la creme" of tech-house tracks of 2021.

John Summit WVNDR

It was a year where dancing started and stopped again, but those moments together felt as good as ever. There is always time to look back on some of the best dancefloor tracks of 2021. Here are the 15 best tech-house tracks that made us dance, sing and smile in 2021.

1. "MAKE ME FEEL" - JOHN SUMMIT [INSOMNIAC RECORDS]

John Summit debuted on Insomniac Records with "Make Me Feel," a highly-anticipated tune that ruled the charts in 2021.

2. "DO IT TO IT" - ACRAZE [THRIVE MUSIC]

DJ and producer ACRAZE returned to Thrive Music with his highly anticipated song of the summer, "Do It To It," featuring Cherish's classic R&B sample.

3. "FEEL MY BODY" - SPACE MOTION [GLASGOW UNDERGROUND]

Space Motion's release for GU is a recreation of the Frank'O Moiraghi's classic "Feel My Body." The original was released on the brilliant Italian label UMM back in 1995 and was a big tune in the UK.

4. "EVERY LITTLE THING (STANNY ABRAM REMIX)" - JESS BAYS [GLASGOW UNDERGROUND]

Stanny Abrams added his tech-house skills to Jess Bays' "Every Little Thing." This instant hit rolls with a seductive groove, rolling percussion, and superb vocals.

5. "FREE" - ROLAND CLARK, VINTAGE CULTURE, FANCY INC [CATCH & RELEASE]

Brazilians dance music stars Vintage Culture and Fancy Inc teamed up with house music legend Roland Clark for this killer single, on Fisher's Catch & Release imprint.

6. “DEEP” - MAX ESPOSITO [PUCCIOENZA RECORDS]

Italian DJ and producer Max Esposito released on his label, an energetic tech-house track accentuated by the percussions and driven by a lead female vocal sample.

7. "TAKE IT ANYMORE" - MAXINNE, LAUREN L'AIMANT [TOOLROOM]

Toolroom's leading lady Maxinne returned to the label with her long-awaited and much-anticipated debut studio album, Red Alert.

8. "WHO ARE YOU? (CHRIS LAKE EXTENDED REMIX)" - CHRIS LAKE, MIANE [BLACK BOOK RECORDS]

House music master Chris Lake remixes the charming "Who Are You?" track, originally released by the upcoming producer Miane. The superb release was out on Lake's label Black Book Records.

9. "SOMETHING (EXTENDED MIX)" - JAMIE ROY, JAY DE LYS [ULTRA]

Ibiza-based Jamie Roy had his Ultra debut, after teaming up with Argentina-based Jay de Lys for their single, "Something."

10. "URBANISM" - NACHO SCOPPA [MR. CARTER]

The sounds of underground thrive on the Nacho Scoppa EP, released on the outrageous Mr. Carter's label.

11. "THIS IS LIFE" - NIC FANCIULLI, RETNA [SAVED RECORDS]

Saved Records added RETNA to their family, who teams up with Nic Fanciulli to deliver their solid collaborative single, "This Is Life."

12. "RETURN TO JERICHO" - DARIUS SYROSSIAN, BUSHWACKA [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

Two of the UK's most established talents, Darius Syrossian and Bushwacka, teamed up on Crosstown Rebels past June on the excellent "Return To Jericho."

13. "THINK ABOUT THE REVOLUTION" - EATS EVERYTHING [UNCAGE]

Think About The Revolution is Eats Everything's dancefloor banger tech-house EP released on the notorious Uncage label.

14. "ALWAYS YOURS" - JOSHWA [SINK OR SWIM]

London-based DJ Joshwa pleased the dancefloor with "Always Yours." A superb tech-house affair released on the Sink or Swim imprint.

15. "DAMN GOOD "- DANNY RHYS, MATT WEEKS (UK), MR. V [TOOLROOM]

This "Damn" good track is part of Toolroom Records' top-rated House Party compilation series, with the hottest tech-house cuts.

Listen to the whole list here: