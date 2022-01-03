3-Part Kanye West Documentary Coming To Theaters & Netflix Next Month

A new documentary about Kanye West, legally named Ye, is being released in theaters and on Netflix next month. The project, “over 21 years in the making,” is titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy and will chronicle Kanye’s career since the beginning around the turn of the millenium. It will feature rare and never-before seen footage of West, including home videos.

The three-part documentary will first hit theaters on February 10 and then Netflix on February 16. The doc was put together by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike).

Hopefully, this will provide an interesting and even critical view of a person who has been one of the more influential artists of the 21st century, but has often been embroiled in plenty of controversy like his run for President or public outbursts. If done well, this could give fans and haters a very unique view into the life of Kanye West. Hopefully there is some Daft Punk footage as well, though don't count on it.

See the two trailers below.

