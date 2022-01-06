Above & Beyond Release Cercle Set From Stunning Piedra del Peñol In Colombia

The music is great and the view is immaculate with this Cercle set in Colombia

Above & Beyond at Cercle Courtesy of Justin Kleinfeld Reflektor PR

Above & Beyond has released their set for Cercle that took place on December 13, 2021 from Piedra del Peñol in Guatape, Colombia.

This was a first for Cercle in Colombia and the first concert on top of the Piedra del Peñol in the Andes Mountains. As you can see from the video, the Piedra del Peñol is a 240 meters (787 feet) high granite monolith with an incredible view of the surrounding islands, mountains and lake. It was the first concert to take place up there according to A&B. You can only get up to the top via stairs.

Stunning view of Piedra del Peñol Courtesy of Justin Kleinfeld Reflektor PR

The set has some special edits and IDs for the occasion that lasts about 80 minutes with a Q&A at the end.