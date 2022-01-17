Released via D4 DANCE - Arielle Free teams up with Mortimer and Joe Killington for "Soul Full."

Joe Killington & Arielle Free Photo by Ed Cooke

BBC Radio 1 DJ and producer, Arielle Free makes her producer debut with her infectious new house single "Soul Full." Arielle teams up with house producer Mortimer with guest vocals from Joe Killington.

Arielle Free boasts a status as influential tastemaker and curator in the UK electronic scene, having performed at stages such as Creamfields, Printworks, Glastonbury and The Warehouse Project. Arielle's debut single "Soul Full" sees her and her collaborators craft a feel-good, tech-house anthem driven by thumping drum shuffles and neo-funk inspired basslines. Don't forget the irresistible cowbells introduced through the second half of the track because you can never have too much cowbell.

UK-based singer-songwriter, Joe Killington’s raw, yet powerful, vocal performance provides a soulful feel to the track. The vocal is well-chopped later in the track to create catchy melodic arrangements centered around the vocal hook. "Soul Full" is a vibrant house banger that blends funk, soul and house music into an groove-filled debut single, released via Defected Records' subsidiary D4 Dance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the new single below and get your copy here.

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram