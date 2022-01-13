Skip to main content

Beatport & Music Metaverse Gaming Platform PIXELYNX Announce Synth Heads Generative NFTs

The NFTs will be released on January 27. There will be 3,030 in the first series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Beatport Synth Heads NFT

Oscar

Beatport and music metaverse gaming platform PIXELYNX have launched a project together. PIXELYNX is a metaverse gaming platform from deadmau5, Richie Hawtin and music industry people Ben Turner, Dean Wilson and Inder Phull. The new project with Beatport is the release of Synth Heads, a series of generative NFTs. Each NFT is made up of one of the following living synth characters, BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar (seen above), Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. They are created using generative art, an algorithm that generates new ideas, forms, shapes, colors or patterns, so each one is unique.

The first series of these will include 3,030 NFTs. The language would indicate there may be more of these in the future. Synth Heads will be available to buy on Thursday, January 27. Prices have not been announced yet. Rising, an international creative studio, was the design lead for the project and executed the generative script for the collection.

Recommended Articles

Related Content

VRJAM Metaverse
News

Virtual Reality Events Company VRJAM Launching Metaverse Platform

Dec 3, 2021
Beatport Music for Future Dance Floors NFT Cover
News

Beatport Will Accept Bitcoin For Payments Starting In June

Apr 20, 2021
Loopmasters Beatport Computer
News

Loopmasters & Beatport Announce New Partnership

Aug 1, 2019