Beatport & Music Metaverse Gaming Platform PIXELYNX Announce Synth Heads Generative NFTs

Oscar Beatport

Beatport and music metaverse gaming platform PIXELYNX have launched a project together. PIXELYNX is a metaverse gaming platform from deadmau5, Richie Hawtin and music industry people Ben Turner, Dean Wilson and Inder Phull. The new project with Beatport is the release of Synth Heads, a series of generative NFTs. Each NFT is made up of one of the following living synth characters, BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar (seen above), Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. They are created using generative art, an algorithm that generates new ideas, forms, shapes, colors or patterns, so each one is unique.

The first series of these will include 3,030 NFTs. The language would indicate there may be more of these in the future. Synth Heads will be available to buy on Thursday, January 27. Prices have not been announced yet. Rising, an international creative studio, was the design lead for the project and executed the generative script for the collection.

