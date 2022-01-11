Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Lineup With J. Cole, Porter Robinson, Flume, Stevie Nicks & Others

J. Cole Meadows Festival 2016 Ryan Middleton

It may not feel like it, but the summer festival season is coming. Tours are being postponed and events cancelled, but the assumption is that things will get better this summer. Around now is when a lot of festivals release their lineups, traditionally, to get a jump on promo for the summer. That has changed over the past two years, but Bonnaroo is forging ahead regardless. Today, they announced their lineup and it is another varied bag, as it has been over the past several years. The four-day festival in Manchester, Tennessee will be headlined by the likes of J. Cole, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, and The Chicks.

Other notable names include The War On Drugs, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Disclosure, Herbie Hancock, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Rezz and more. The festival kicks off on June 16 with the opening party that features primarily electronic acts like Gryffin, Sidepiece and VNSSA, but also some folk, rock and a dash of rap.

Jack Antonoff is the one who is tasked with the superjam. Bonnaroo was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and in 2021 the weather cancelled the festival, namely from flooding by Hurricane Ida.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 13 at noon CT. Prices start at $320 for a four-day GA pass. Bonnaroo takes place from June 16-19.