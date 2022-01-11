BPM Festival Costa Rica 2022 Postponed Due To New Government COVID Restrictions

BPM Festival Costa Rica 2020 Audiofly ALive Coverage

COVID cancellations aren’t finished yet and there may be a few more before this is all said and done. The BPM Festival in Costa Rica has been cancelled (postponed) just days before it was set to kick off. The Costa Rican government announced new COVID-19 restrictions banning mass events from January 11-23. The festival was set to kick off this week from January 12-18 in Tamarindo. New dates for the festival aren’t available yet.

“After more than a year of planning and looking forward to welcoming you to our 15th anniversary edition, we sympathize with your sense of disappointment and frustration and are beyond heartbroken to share this news with you,” says the festival in a statement.

The Costa Rican government announcement says that cultural and sports events will be held without attendees. Cinemas, theaters, academic activities and places of worship remain in operation. They note that in the first seven days of 2022, they had 11,999 infections, practically the same as the final 61 days of 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

People who bought tickets will be able to roll over to BPM Festival Costa Rica 2023, exchange the value for merchandise or get a refund. The refund will be for 85% of the ticket price, excluding fees. Refunds will be issued and processed within 30 working days of refund requests. A 15% of all multi-day festival passes face value is non-refundable, according to the festival.