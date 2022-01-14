BROCKHAMPTON Going On "Indefinite Hiatus" After Coachella Show

We knew this was coming at some point, but it still hurts to see BROCKHAMPTON go.

BROCKHAMPTON Conor Cunningham

BROCKHAMPTON has officially said what we all suspected, but maybe not this soon. The group announced today that they are going on indefinite hiatus after their upcoming shows in London and then at Coachella. All other tour dates have been cancelled and refunds will be automatic.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years,” says the group in their statement.

Over those eight years, BROCKHAMPTON released six albums, kicking off with SATURATION in 2017. They released two ore SATURATION albums that year, following with almost per year. The outstanding IRIDESCENCE was released in 2018, followed by GINGER in 2019 and then ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, almost one year ago. There were hints ROADRUNNER would be their last, but it appears as though, for now, it is.

