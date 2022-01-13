Brooklyn's Bossa Nova Civic Club Sustains "Serious Damage" After Fire In Building

Bossa Nova Civic Club in summer of 2020, pre fire Bossa Nova Civic Club / Artist gazootothemoon

Brooklyn nightclub Bossa Nova Civic Club has announced it will be closed because of a fire in their building. In the statement made on their Instagram stories, so it may be gone for you, they say there was a serious fire on the third floor apartment. One tenant was seriously injured and a dog died. The building sustained “serious damage” and will be closed “for a notable amount of time.”

The club says they didn’t get a lot of fire damage, but endured major water damage. A GoFundMe has been started with the goal of raising $300,000 to support the staff, bar and tenants, not just those at Bossa.