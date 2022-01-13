Skip to main content

Brooklyn's Bossa Nova Civic Club Sustains "Serious Damage" After Fire In Building

The club says they will be closed “for a notable amount of time.”
Bossa Nova Civic Club

Bossa Nova Civic Club in summer of 2020, pre fire

Brooklyn nightclub Bossa Nova Civic Club has announced it will be closed because of a fire in their building. In the statement made on their Instagram stories, so it may be gone for you, they say there was a serious fire on the third floor apartment. One tenant was seriously injured and a dog died. The building sustained “serious damage” and will be closed “for a notable amount of time.”

The club says they didn’t get a lot of fire damage, but endured major water damage. A GoFundMe has been started with the goal of raising $300,000 to support the staff, bar and tenants, not just those at Bossa.

