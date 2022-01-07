Chrome Industries Releases Swedish Camo Collection

Citizen Chrome Industries Bag Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries has announced the Swedish camo collection. Five popular Heritage Series bags are turned camo so you can disappear like John Cena. The bags utilize a detailed camo pattern on the outer face of the bag with highly visible reflective hits to stick out at night for activities like riding a bike. The entire collection is available now and part of Chrome’s seasonal winter release.

There are five bags in the collection, which are outlined below.

Citizen: The Citizen Messenger bag was first released in 1995 and features the quick-release Chrome buckle, reflexive compression straps and an ergonomic shoulder strap.

Doubletrack: The Doubletrack shoulder bag has a crossbody strap, magnetic closure and more.

Barrage Freight: With 34-38 liter capacity, external cargo net and an ergonomic strap and back panel setup, the Barrage Freight has 16 liters extra storage space than the Barrage.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Barrage Chrome Industries Bag Chrome Industries

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kadet & Mini Kadet: Two sling bags that obviously vary in size and come with a shoulder strap, bottle opener, water-resistant zippered main pocket and more.