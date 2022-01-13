Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Disclosure, SHM, Flume, Japanese Breakfast, Dave, Caribou & More

Coachella is coming... via Coachella

Last night, Coachella announced their 2022 lineup. The event has been cancelled the past two years and hopes nothing happens this year to set it back. The top-line headliners include Harry Styles on Friday, Billie Eilish on Saturday and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Sunday. Swedish House Mafia is a floating headliner with their “return to the desert.” SHM performed 10 years ago at Coachella on their One Last Tour.

This year, the lineup gets good when you look above the big-ticket names. Friday includes artists like Lane 8, Black Coffee, Daphni, Logic1000, Ela Minus, Jayda G and Madeon.

Saturday may be the very best of the bunch, including artists like Disclosure, Flume, Caribou, BROCKHAMPTON, Caroline Polachek, Japanese Breakfast, Richie Hawtin, Arlo Parks, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib and Floating Points.

Sunday has another excellent group of artists like Jamie xx, Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Dave, Fred again.., Honey Dijon, Channel Tres, Sampa The Great and Luttrell.

Coachella will take place April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival will be live streamed again this year for both weekends on the festival's official YouTube channel.

Weekend one passes are sold out, but weekend two passes go on pre-sale this Friday, January 14 at 10am PT. Register on the Coachella website.